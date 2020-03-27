Convention Center to become a makeshift hospital when system is overwhelmed

“We have about 500 ventilators currently in the New Orleans area and we know that of all COVID-19 patients in a hospital about 25 percent of those are on ventilators right now so you do the math, we’re expecting a surge of 3 to 4 thousand additional patients over the next week. That put us in a hole of a few hundred ventilators right now. we have some coming in but we need more than what we have,” Joseph Kanter, M.D. said.