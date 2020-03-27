Cajun Navy hosting drive-thru crawfish boil fundraiser for BRG, Beer Garden staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United Cajun Navy is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser Friday, March 27 at Mid City Beer Garden.
The fundraiser is benefiting Baton Rouge General and Mid City Beer Garden employees. All food has been donated by small businesses and local farmers.
Pre-orders will be accepted until noon Friday, March 27 by texting 225-306-8863. Pick up is from 3 - 6 p.m.
Meal options:
- $15 - 5 pound plate of boiled crawfish with corn & potatoes
- $10 - Louisiana gulf shrimp penne pasta with chardonnay cream sauce, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with a garden spring salad with lemon honey vinaigrette.
All proceeds from crawfish sales will go to Baton Rouge General, and all proceeds from pasta will support Mid City Beer Garden staff.
