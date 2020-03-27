BR toy company, businesses team up to help keep kids busy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge toy company has partnered with Capital City businesses to help families stay busy at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tatro: Hand-Built Magnetic Toys will host curbside pickup for free grab-and-go arts and craft bags Saturday, March 28. The toys are for kids ages 3 - 12.
The bags can be picked up at Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine on South Acadian Thruway from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The bags are expected to include craft pom-poms, foam, paper, cardboard, paints, chalk, pipe cleaners, and beads. They will vary based on supplies available. The project looks to provide support to families in keeping kids engaged and creative during this period of isolation.
Participating businesses include BREC Arts, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, and Companion Animal Alliance.
