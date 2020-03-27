BR agency creates custom t-shirts to build community spirit, raise money for first responders

BR agency creates custom t-shirts to build community spirit, raise money for first responders
Red Six Media has launched StickTogetherBR.com, a website that allows people to buy original design T-shirts promoting a “Red Stick Together” call for unity. (Source: Red Six Media)
By Josh Auzenne | March 27, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 9:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A digital media and advertising agency based in Baton Rouge has created custom T-shirts to build community spirit while also raising funds to help those responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Six Media has launched StickTogetherBR.com, a website that allows people to buy original design T-shirts promoting a “Red Stick Together” call for unity.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19

The agency said profits will go to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund, which is making grants to fill immediate needs during the pandemic.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.