BR agency creates custom t-shirts to build community spirit, raise money for first responders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A digital media and advertising agency based in Baton Rouge has created custom T-shirts to build community spirit while also raising funds to help those responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Red Six Media has launched StickTogetherBR.com, a website that allows people to buy original design T-shirts promoting a “Red Stick Together” call for unity.
The agency said profits will go to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund, which is making grants to fill immediate needs during the pandemic.
