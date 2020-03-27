Ascension Parish president addresses high per capita coronavirus cases

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment released a statement Friday, March 27 to explain the parish’s high rank nationally on positive coronavirus cases.
As of Friday, the parish had 90 cases and one death.
“I truly believe the reason is simply that we are ahead of the curve with testing here in Ascension Parish,” said Cointment. “This is due to the professionalism and organization of our healthcare experts.”
Cointment pointed out Ascension has taken a proactive approach to testing citizens and noted that conducting more testing results in more patients being found positive for COVID-19.
Cointment added Ascension Parish is a bedroom community, which means most residents have relatives across the state and they visit those family members regularly. There are also lots of people who live in Ascension but work in surrounding parishes.
He urges everyone to follow the guidelines put out by Gov. John Bel Edwards about staying home, social distancing, and frequent hand washing.
