Staff member at Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home in BR tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge have confirmed a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. They say the person did not work in direct resident care however.
Officials say the team followed protocol once it was suspected the team member was positive. The diagnosis was then later confirmed through testing. Other team members who came into contact with this person were notified, officials say. Measures were also taken to thoroughly disinfect areas where that person worked.
The home remains closed to all visitors at this time. Officials say strict screening processes are in place for workers entering the home.
The home is operated by Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.
