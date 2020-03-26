Same day, no-contact grocery delivery available in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Waitr is partnering with Ralph’s Market to provide same day, no-contact grocery delivery.
Items such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies, personal care products, and meat and produce can be purchased from Ralph’s Market through the Waitr app or at waitrapp.com.
Waitr is partnering with Champagne’s Market to provide the same service in Lafayette.
CEO Carl Grimstad plans for the service to be available in more cities in the near future.
