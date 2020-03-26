Number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi portion of WAFB viewing area

WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - WAFB 9News is monitoring the number of COVID-19 cases in the two Mississippi counties in its viewing area as reported by the Mississippi Department of Health (MDH).
COVID-19 is commonly known as the coronavirus.
Wilkinson and Amite counties are in the immediate WAFB viewing area.
MDH reports eight coronavirus cases and one death in Wilkinson County as of Thursday, March 25.
The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency has set up a drive-thru coronavirus testing center at the emergency room area of the Field Health System.
The Field Health System is located at 178 Hwy 24 Centreville, Miss. 39631. The drive-thru testing center will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patients will need to have a referral from a licensed physician or nurse practitioner in order to be tested. Health officials say patients will also need their health insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare information and a valid photo ID.
