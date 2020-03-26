Need free WiFi during coronavirus pandemic? Here’s where you can get it.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re in need of WiFi during the coronavirus pandemic, there are a number of libraries where you can get it for free.
LOUIS: The Louisiana Library Network, in conjunction with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, has put together an interactive map that shows library locations in Louisiana where free WiFi is available.
Click here to access the map.
Now, it should be noted, many public libraries throughout the state are closed to the public at this time in accordance with Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home orders. The free WiFi can be accessed from the parking lot of these libraries that are closed. People should bring their own mobile devices and access the WiFi while staying inside their vehicles.
