Mickey Loomis explains benefit of Brees’ contract value and free agent signings

New Orleans is constantly up against the league’s salary cap but they managed to sign a pair of veterans in Malcolm Jenkins and Emmanuel Sanders. Jenkins was a rookie on the Saints’ Super Bowl-winning team and has been in Philadelphia the last six seasons, including a Super Bowl win for the Eagles “I’d be the first one to tell you that, man, we should have never let him out of the building and that’s my responsibility more than anyone’s. He was the epitome of what you want as a leader and as a player for us for the first five years of his career and obviously did that and more in Philadelphia over the last however many years it’s been so to get him back in our building is really a blessing as much as anything else. I’m looking forward to having him back in our building and look, we expect great play and know we’re going to get great play from him but we also know that he’s a positive addition in terms of leadership in the locker room and yet, look, he was still under contract with the Eagles up until the day before we were able to get an agreement with him so that wasn’t something that was expected going into free agency.”