Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has issued an order further restricting people's interaction to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He's not mandating that people stay home. The order Tuesday does not specify enforcement. Reeves says he wants employers to let people work from home where possible. People are ordered to stop gatherings of 10 or more until April 17. They're also ordered to stop visiting nursing homes and other places people are more likely to become sick. Reeves says he thinks the state's only abortion clinic should stop doing elective surgeries. Mississippi has at least 320 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.