La. Dept. of Veterans Affairs reports 5 cases, including 1 death, related to COVID-19

(WAFB) - As of Thursday, March 26, the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is reporting five total cases of COVID-19, including one death, among its homes across the state.
Officials with the department say they are in constant contact with their residents and their families and that they continue to follow CDC and LDH guidelines.
There are five state-run veteran homes in Louisiana. The VA did not specify at which homes these cases have been reported.
