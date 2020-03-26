Former Scotlandville football player dies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Scotlandville High standout football player and current Washington State University safety, Bryce Beekman, has died. He was 22 years old.
“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”
Beekman started in 13 games as a redshirt junior recording 60 tackles for the Cougars. He is the brother of current Scotlandville Hornets star Reece Beekman.
The cause of his death has not been released.
