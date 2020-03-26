FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Too warm and mainly dry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Very little change to your late March forecast. It remains too warm and mainly dry.
As expected, areas of patchy fog have developed throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Be alert and aware that visibility can change quickly within a short distance Thursday morning.
Once the fog lifts, we’re looking at another day of mostly sunny skies and breezy southerly winds.
Highs will top out at 88°, close to a record high for this date.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and a mild low in the mid-to-upper 60°s.
Get ready for more unseasonably warm late-March weather Friday. Partly cloudy and very warm, highs will be in the upper 80°s.
