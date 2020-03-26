FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool front expected to arrive Saturday into Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday morning clouds and patchy fog gave way to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s.
You can expect a repeat Friday.
Friday afternoon temperatures will flirt with records once again with an afternoon that will feel more like May than March.
Most of us will see upper 80s for a third consecutive day Saturday as we await the arrival of our next cool front. That front is not scheduled to arrive until early Sunday morning.
The weekend front is looking less and less energetic with each passing day. There’s virtually no threat of severe storms as it rolls through our area and many WAFB communities will be essentially rain-free. For those neighborhoods that do get rain late Saturday and early Sunday, most can expect 0.25” or less.
The air behind Sunday’s front will be cooler, but now, the First Alert Forecast keeps afternoon highs in the 80s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
A second rainmaker will move through the Lower Mississippi Valley late Monday and Tuesday. This second system looks to be slightly more potent, producing rains of rains of up to 0.5” for northern portions of the WAFB area and delivering a few thunderstorms along the way. But even this second system will not offer a significant severe weather threat.
Clouds and a couple of showers could linger into early Wednesday morning before everything clears out. Wednesday afternoon should be a nice one and we will finally see temperatures back in the 70s for daytime highs, closer to the norm for this time of year.
The 10-day extended outlook suggests a couple of nice early April days Thursday and Friday too. For now, the Storm Team will call for mild days for the first weekend of April, with low-end rain chances both Saturday and Sunday (April 4 and 5).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.