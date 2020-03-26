East Baton Rouge EMS asks residents to stop calling 911 for non-emergency situations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are asking the public to stop calling 911 for non-emergency situations.
Brad Harris, a spokesperson for EMS, says you should only call 911 for life-threatening situations, such as cardiac arrest, unconsciousness, stroke, heart attacks, seizures, and other critical conditions.
“If a caller is found to have non-life threatening symptoms potentially related to COVID-19, the medics will assess the patient and contact a healthcare provider for instruction,” Harris said. “If the healthcare provider feels that the patient does not need transport to a hospital, then the medics may instruct the patient to continue self-isolation and self-care from home.”
If you have non-emergency situations or general questions relating to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, you should call your healthcare provider or call 211 for the state’s coronavirus hotline.
