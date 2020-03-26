BRAC responds to coronavirus pandemic, offers resources to businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) announced on Thursday, March 26 it would be shifting its focus to support the regional business community through the coronavirus pandemic and recovery period.
“Many businesses and organizations are having to pivot their businesses and services in response to coronavirus,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “It’s critical that BRAC focus on providing a new, focused role to business support and recovery.
The organization’s crisis-period plan of work, as approved by BRAC’s Board of Directors, is as follows:
- Business and worker recovery initiatives: Support business and worker recovery through the development of, advocacy for, and promotion of business and worker recovery initiatives at the local, state, and federal level
- Business and Industry Outreach: Assess the status of economic driver industries and assist with recovery issues through outreach via BRAC’s business retention and expansion program, while continuing business development for ongoing job creation projects
- Leading Economic Indicators: Develop and regularly distribute a dashboard of leading economic indicators to shed light on business activity within the metropolitan area and the relative degree of economic loss and recovery
- Crisis Communications: Aggregate and share trustworthy, reliable business recovery information to investors, stakeholders, and the general business community
- Investor Support: Assess and be a resource to support BRAC’s 1,500 investor businesses and organizations through direct outreach and connection to recovery programs
"I’m incredibly proud of our team for their work to this point, and for rising to the challenge to help businesses and help the economy during this difficult period.” Knapp said.
BRAC has established several new initiatives under these recovery priorities, with others to come. Those underway include:
BRAC has created a resource hub related to business guidance and support at brac.org/recovery. The page houses registration information for webinars on business recovery topics, relevant resource information for employers, employees, and those seeking community resources, a jobs database for displaced workers to find local opportunities, quick links to governmental guidance, BRAC research and analysis on policy developments, and news releases from BRAC and regional and state elected officials.
