Boil advisory issued for portion of Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The French Settlement Water Co. has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers in the Springfield water system.
Officials emphasize this advisory does not affect the Town of Springfield or the Village of French Settlement, but does affect about 400 customers south of I-12 to the north corporate limits of Springfield.
Customers are advised to boil water for a full minute before consuming.
Bacteria samples will be collected Friday, March 27 and analyzed Saturday, March 28, officials say. If the samples are clear, the advisory will be rescinded Saturday.
