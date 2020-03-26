AT&T, Cricket Wireless offering special deals for customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WAFB) - AT&T and Cricket Wireless are offering its customers some help during the coronavirus pandemic. These offers will be available starting Friday, March 27.
- A limited time offer of $15 for 2GB of data with unlimited talk and text will be available to new and existing customers with no activation fee. To get started on the $15 limited time offer, just visit www.att.com/prepaid or use the MyATT app.
- An automatic 10GB per month of additional data for 60 days is being added temporarily to existing customers’ capped phone plans and for new customers who activate capped phone plans prior to April 26. [1] New customers activating capped phone plans after April 26 will temporarily receive an extra 10 GB of additional data for 30 days.
- Customers with an Unlimited Plus plan with Mobile Hotspot data and new customers who activate on the Unlimited Plus plan prior to April 26 will temporarily receive 10GB of additional Mobile Hotspot per month for 60 days. New customers who activate after April 26 will temporarily receive an additional 10GB of data for 30 days.
- Launching a new limited time phone plan: The new $15 plan comes with 2GB of data, unlimited talk and text, and will be available for a limited time. The plan is available to new and existing customers with no activation fee. [2]
- Automatically adding 10GB of data to both capped plans for new and existing customers. That means if you’re on the $30/2GB plan or the $40/5GB plan, you’ll get an additional 10GB of data for mobile hotspot or smartphone use for two bill cycles. After two bill cycles, you will no longer receive the additional data.
- Automatically adding 10GB of data to both unlimited plans for new and existing customers. That means if you’re on the $55 unlimited plan without mobile hotspot, you will receive 10GB of data for hotspot use. If you’re on the $60 unlimited plan with 15GB of mobile hotspot, you’ll get an additional 10GB of data for mobile hotspot use. Both plans will receive the additional data for two bill cycles. After two bill cycles, you will no longer receive the additional data. [3]
[1] Pricing subject to change. One-time fees may apply. See //cricketwireless.com/fees for details. Terms & restrictions apply. Avail., terms & data usage & speed & other restr’s subject to change w/o notice. Service subject to Cricket network management policies, see //cricketwireless.com/mobilebroadband. Coverage not avail. everywhere.
[1] Excludes Simply Data plans and $15/mo. voice-and-data plan.
[3] Data speed may be limited to max 3Mbps. Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.
