Ascension Parish COVID-19 cases among highest in country

Ascension Parish COVID-19 cases among highest in country
(Source: LMC)
By WAFB Staff | March 26, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:08 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish now has one of the highest number of coronavirus cases, per capita, in the entire country, new figures show.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related to Baton Rouge area impact of COVID-19

As of March 26, with 91 confirmed cases, when you factor in population, Ascension Parish is ranked #12 in the United States among parishes or counties with more than 100,000 residents, the data shows.

Number of coronavirus cases in Ascension Parish
Number of coronavirus cases in Ascension Parish (Source: WAFB)

Lee Zurik of the WAFB 9News Investigators will have a deeper analysis tonight on WAFB 9News at 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.