Ascension Parish COVID-19 cases among highest in country

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish now has one of the highest number of coronavirus cases, per capita, in the entire country, new figures show.
As of March 26, with 91 confirmed cases, when you factor in population, Ascension Parish is ranked #12 in the United States among parishes or counties with more than 100,000 residents, the data shows.
