Turner Industries releases coronavirus plan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Turner Industries, a large supplier of contract workers for refineries, says it is taking steps to make help its employees remain safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Baton Rouge-based company declined to say how many of its employees have been diagnosed with the virus. On March 17, The Advocate newspaper reported a Turner Industries welder working at Dow Chemical in Plaquemine had tested positive for the virus, but was recovering.
The company declined to say if it would continue to pay employees who become sick or must self-quarantine because of the virus. Turner Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer John Fenner says the work Turner is doing has been deemed as critical for the continued success of the nation.
Fenner provided the following information about what he says Turner has done as a result of coronavirus:
- The health and safety of the employees at Turner Industries is our highest priority and is a core value. Our objective remains unchanged and is to ensure that our employees work in a safe environment. To that end, our worksites have taken extreme precautions in managing the pandemic.
- In response to the COVID-19 situation, we have been upgrading efforts which include: implementing social distancing, decreasing the size of work teams, changing and modifying shifts, checking temperatures at entry points to facilities, additional wash stations, and hand sanitizers. Many of the facilities that we work in are doing the same and reducing the number of workers in their facilities. In some facilities, we are reducing our own staff and allowing work from remote locations where possible.
- Our safety teams are actively engaged with our customers in monitoring developments associated with the COVID-19 virus. This continues to be a dynamic and fast moving situation and we are proud of the team’s response to date. We will continue to monitor and adjust as the situation dictates.
- If we are made aware of an employee being exposed to the virus, we are following the local and CDC guidelines around quarantines and limiting exposure. Turner Industries does not comment on specific personnel issues and the company complies with all state and federal laws.
