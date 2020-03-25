Ochsner brings in more workers after 50 employees test positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More than 300 Ochsner employees are in quarantine right now with 50 of them testing positive for COVID-19.
The CEO of Ochsner Health Systems, Warner Thomas, says the hospital had brought in outside nurses to help with the number of sick employees as staffers also deal with dwindling supplies.
ICU beds are now being used for Coronavirus patients as the Ochsner System has treated over 500 people with COVID-19 so far.
The hospital also developed an on site testing system that gives people results 24 hours after they’re tested for the Coronavirus.
Thomas says it’s helping to help get people in and out faster and reduce the resources being used at the hospital.
“We’re doing probably about 400 tests now,” says Thomas. “Maybe by the weekend that will be close to 800 and by early next week close to 1000 a day so that is helping us to diagnose patients quicker.”
When it comes to PPE or personal protective equipment, Thomas says doctors and nurses currently have enough masks and gloves to go around but that could soon change and he’s scouring the globe for more to replenish their supply.
