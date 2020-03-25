Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi governor bans most gatherings of 10 or more
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has issued an order further restricting people's interaction to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He's not mandating that people stay home. The order Tuesday does not specify enforcement. Reeves says he wants employers to let people work from home where possible. People are ordered to stop gatherings of 10 or more until April 17. They're also ordered to stop visiting nursing homes and other places people are more likely to become sick. Reeves says he thinks the state's only abortion clinic should stop doing elective surgeries. Mississippi has at least 320 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
Possible twister: Damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado heavily damaged a store in northern Mississippi and other structures along the line with Alabama as a severe storm system crossed the Deep South. Preliminary damage reports from the National Weather Service showed the apparent tornado touched down Tuesday evening near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo. Tishomingo Police Chief Mike Kemp told broadcast outlet WTVA that some minor injuries were reported and that a dollar store in the community received major damage. Severe weather watches were posted for other parts of the South, including parts of Tennessee and Georgia.
MISSISSIPPI-POLICE KILLED
Man charged in officers' deaths moved to a county jail
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man awaiting trial in the shooting deaths of two police officers has been moved to a different detention facility. Marquis Flowers is now in the Adams County jail. He's being held on a contempt of court charge for an incident that happened before the 2018 killings of Brookhaven officers Zach Moak and James White. Flowers was moved to the jail Friday from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility. After he was arrested and charged in the killings of the officers, Flowers was sent to the state prison system to finish serving a sentence for a vehicle burglary conviction.
COURT CLERK CONVICTED
Former court clerk sentenced for embezzlement conviction
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) — A former court clerk in Mississippi has been sentenced to two years in prison and five years of probation after she was convicted of embezzlement. Karen Refre was the municipal court clerk in Philadelphia. State Auditor Shad White said in a news release Tuesday that Refre manipulated accounting software to steal more than $11,000 from the city over two years. She was arrested by agents from the auditor's office in August after a grand jury indicted her. She was recently convicted in Neshoba County Circuit Court and was sentenced Friday by Judge Mark Duncan.
MISSISSIPPI RIVER FLOODING
Officials: As Mississippi River drops, floods still a threat
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As the Mississippi River in New Orleans continues to drop there is still a threat of flooding this spring across a third of the country. The Times-Picayune reports the river dropped below 15 feet last week in the city’s uptown neighborhood at the Carrollton gauge. The Army Corps of Engineers has changed rules that prohibit construction work on or near the river. It has also dropped river inspections from at least once a day to twice weekly. Federal forecasters say an increase in rainfall across areas north of Louisiana will pose a threat of high river conditions through May. Official say highly saturated soil in areas where rainfall might occur will also increase the chances of flooding.
FORMER SUPERINTENDENT-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: Superintendent used district funds for wedding
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The former superintendent of a Mississippi school district is accused in a federal lawsuit of using district funds and resources for his daughter's wedding. News outlets report the lawsuit filed by whistleblower Victoria Conway says former Biloxi superintendent Arthur McMillan misused district money and employees. She says she had direct knowledge of the use of funds and was fired after going public with her complaint. The lawsuit seeks compensation for lost income, mental anxiety and damages. McMillan retired from the school district last year. The school district's attorney says he cannot comment on pending litigation.