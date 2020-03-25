FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than usual temps continue until weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The warmer than normal weather pattern will continue into Saturday.
Thursday and Friday mornings will start with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, along with areas of fog. That morning fog could become dense in spots. The fog lifts and the clouds start to thin through the mid-morning with fair to partly cloudy skies along with temperatures around 80° or more by the lunch hour. Expect plenty of sunshine both afternoons with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90°, numbers that approach daily records.
Changes come over the weekend as a cold front slides from northwest to southeast across the Bayou State from Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will still reach the upper 80s for many WAFB communities before the front arrives though. That front will produce only limited rainfall for the WAFB region late Saturday into Sunday morning and passes with no threat for severe storms. It will, however, deliver a drop in temperatures from Saturday into Sunday, with high temperatures the following week running in the 70s rather than the 80s.
A disturbance tracking from west to east across the Gulf Coast from Monday through Tuesday is expected to produce 0.5” to 1” of rain, with locally higher amounts, over the northern half of the WAFB viewing area. Two-day totals will be under 0.5” for most of the southern half of the WAFB area. While the system may be accompanied by a few thunderstorms, the Storm Team does not anticipate any severe weather during its passage.
The Extended outlook beyond Tuesday calls for fair skies Wednesday and Thursday with low-end rain chances at week’s end.
