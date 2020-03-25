FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer than usual temps continue until weekend

Changes come over the weekend as a cold front slides from northwest to southeast across the Bayou State from Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday will still reach the upper 80s for many WAFB communities before the front arrives though. That front will produce only limited rainfall for the WAFB region late Saturday into Sunday morning and passes with no threat for severe storms. It will, however, deliver a drop in temperatures from Saturday into Sunday, with high temperatures the following week running in the 70s rather than the 80s.