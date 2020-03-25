‘Everyone stay inside,’ Joe Burrow urges people to self-quarantine to help flatten the curve

(WAFB) - Former LSU national championship and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow tweeted a video Wednesday, March 25 urging people to heed the advice of federal, state, and local governments to stay inside and self-quarantine during the COVID-19.
Burrow is likely the number one overall draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“Everyone wants this to end as quickly as possible and we have to do everything in our power to limit the spread of this virus and flatten the curve,” Burrow said.
RELATED STORIES:
“It’s really important right now for a lot of people, [for] everyone to stay inside and quarantined. And Geaux Tigers!”
Burrow also urged people to donate to food banks if they were able to.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.