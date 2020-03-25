2 employees, 2 contractors at BASF Geismar plant test positive for COVID-19

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Two employees and two contractors that work at BASF’s plant in Geismar have tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed to WAFB Wednesday, March 25.
The company says it has been monitoring the situation closes since the four workers went into self-quarantine more than a week ago.
Blythe Lamonica, a senior communications manager for BASF, says medical personnel informed other workers that might have been in contact with the four COVID-19 positive workers.
Lamonica says those who were in direct contact with the four coronavirus positive workers have been in self-quarantine and, and as of March 25, no other individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The company says deep cleanings were performed in the areas where the infected individuals worked.
“Our Site Medical team has been and will remain in communications with the employees and contractors’ firms,” Lamonica said.
BASF says it is operating under local, state and federal government guidelines during the pandemic and has a pandemic plan in place. Lamonica says over 45% of BASF employees are working from home over 47% of contract work has been reduced at the Geismar site.
The company says it has implemented “enhanced health measures” by restricting access to the facility, checking body temperatures of workers, promoting social distancing practices, and disinfection of buses and work areas.
“BASF understands the concern these unprecedented times can present. We will continue to adhere to strict health and safety standards in our operations to protect our employees, contractors, and neighbors. BASF remains committed to safely delivering the critical life-saving products our community needs at this time,” Lamonica said in a statement to WAFB.
