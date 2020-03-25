Drive-thru homework packets now available in EBR

By Mykal Vincent | March 25, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 10:10 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School officials in East Baton Rouge Parish will be offering printed packets of optional, take-home educational materials for families who have limited internet access.

Packets are for students in grades Pre-K through Eighth.

Packet pick-up will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following schools:

  • Monday: Park Forest Middle
  • Tuesday: Scotlandville Pre-Engineering Magnet Academy, Woodlawn Elementary
  • Wednesday: Progress Elementary, McKinley Middle
  • Thursday: Capitol Middle, Wildwood Elementary
  • Friday: Glen Oaks, Northeast Elementary

If you’re unable to make it to the distribution locations, resources can also be found and printed at ebrschools.org.

