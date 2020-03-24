WAFB to launch 4pm newscast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB-TV will launch a new 4 p.m. newscast Thursday, March 26, WAFB Vice President and General Manager Joe Sciortino announced Tuesday.
The 30-minute newscast will be anchored by WAFB’s Elizabeth Vowell.
WAFB’s 9News at 4 will also feature Meteorologist Dr. Steve Caparotta and reporter Amanda Kitch.
Kitch will focus most of her daily reporting on money-saving ideas for families, ways to keep children entertained during the current “stay at home order” and ways to keep families safe and healthy.
Kitch, a Louisiana native, recently joined the 9News team full-time after previously working on the station’s Louisiana Weekend franchise.
This new newscast, originally scheduled to debut in mid-April, is starting earlier because of concerns about the novel coronavirus, Sciortino said.
“We know, now more than ever, our viewers are relying on WAFB for the latest facts and we are confident this additional newscast will be able to provide much-needed information during this crucial time,” Sciortino said.
“We are all a little uneasy right now,” Elizabeth Vowell said Tuesday. “There’s no playbook for these challenging times, so we’re all figuring it out as we go. That’s why getting the best, accurate, and most helpful information to our community is more important than ever. I hope that this new show will give everyone not only another trusted source for the facts on COVID-19, but a place to find guidance, help, and even comfort as we work together to get through this.”
The popular game show “Family Feud” will follow this new program, at 4:30 p.m., followed by WAFB’s 9News at 5.
