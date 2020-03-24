Southern University establishes emergency fund for students in need of gas money to get home

“We understand that there are many moving parts in this uncertain time as we face a global coronavirus pandemic,” Southern University officials said in a notice sent to students. “Out of an abundance of caution and to keep our students safe, we have been strongly encouraging residential students to move off campus as soon as possible. We realize that this is not an easy feat for some students as this creates a financial emergency. With this in mind, the Division of Student Affairs is working with our Southern University Foundation and Southern University Alumni Federation to assist those who need some help to move off campus during this time. We thank you all for being the most important part of Southern University. It is our pleasure to continue to serve you.”