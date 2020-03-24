Several upscale Baton Rouge restaurants temporarily close during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The operators of several upscale restaurants in Baton Rouge have temporarily closed their doors due to a drop in business amid new restrictions tied to the COVID-19 outbreak, owners said.
COVID-19 is commonly known as the coronavirus.
The new government restrictions limit Louisiana restaurants to only take-out or delivery services. No customers can dine inside.
The closures include places like Stab’s Prime and Palermo Ristorante on Jefferson Highway and The Little Village Restaurant and Stroubes on Third Street.
Owners of all those restaurants say the closures are only temporary. The Wayne Stabiler Family of Restaurants owns Stab’s, Palermo Ristorante, The Little Village, and Palermo Ristorante.
Director of Operations Kevin Kimball says they are keeping open other locations in their group including The Little Village on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, the Stab’s location in Central and Sammy’s on Highland Road.
Sammy’s started offering a boiled-crawfish only drive-thru last Friday, Kimball said. He said they sold out of crawfish Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sammy’s crawfish drive-thru is open starting at noon on weekends and at 4 p.m. during the week.
Kimball says the Little Village on Airline Highway is offering family dinner specials during this time period.
Kimball saying keeping an upscale restaurant like Stab’s Prime open during the government restrictions is not always financially feasible.
“We had several loyal guests that would come to support us, just to be supportive,” Kimball said Tuesday. “And, that was very much appreciated. But, we found that staying open with only take-out or delivery services for this type of restaurant is not really conducive at our price point.”
Stroubes, a seafood and steak restaurant on Third Street, temporarily closed its doors last Friday. The owner of that restaurant also owns the nearby Capital City Grill which remains open for takeout and delivery orders.
Not all upscale restaurants are temporarily closing. Other restaurants like Sullivan’s Steakhouse on Corporate Boulevard, for example, remain open.
Sullivan’s is offering take-out service and delivery on four different Apps including Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats, and Postmates.
