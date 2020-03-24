SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Joshua Green

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many athletes across south Louisiana had their seasons cut far too short because of the coronavirus.
Luckily, Joshua Green of Lee Magnet will continue his career in college, but as a senior, he was possibly on his way to a state title.
Green is on the Patriots’ bowling team. In 2019, he finished sixth in boys’ singles at state and his goal this season was to claim the top spot.
As the regular season came to a close, Green had the highest average in the state with a 229, which was a 28-pin improvement from last year’s 201 average.
Right as he and his team entered the postseason, they received the news there wouldn’t be any more playoffs. And just like that, his senior year is most likely over.
The good news for Green, though, is he’ll continue his career on a bowling scholarship at Webber International University in Florida.
