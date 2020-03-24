Neighbor’s Federal Credit Union announces emergency loan relief programs, extended drive-thru hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors Federal Credit Union (NFCU) is implementing new programs and changes to help borrowers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The credit union announced March 24 it is offering a loan payment relief program, in which members will have the option to skip 90 days of payments on their current loans. The loan payment relief program is available for most closed-end, consumer loans, and credit cards. It does not apply to mortgage and commercial products.
Members can inquire about mortgage relief via a form on NFCU’s website by clicking here.
NFCU is also offering a new relief assistance loan up to $3,000 for those who qualify.
The relief assistance loan is available to current and prospective members with term options up to 12 months and 90 days until the first payment.
NFCU has closed all lobby locations and has extended drive-thru hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“During difficult times such as this, we reflect on our purpose and core values,” President and CEO Steve Webb said. “Our purpose is to ‘Build Relationships That Matter.’ We hope offering financial relief will matter to our members during these difficult times. Because no matter what, we’re here for you.”
