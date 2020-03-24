Mayor asks President Trump to give Baton Rouge federal assistance during COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has asked President Donald Trump for federal assistance for East Baton Rouge Parish during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Broome says she sent a letter to the White House Tuesday, March 24 asking President Trump’s Administration to expedite needed resources to the parish.
“Local government budgets were not designed for a pandemic like this. We need the full weight of every federal department to support us through this crisis,” said Mayor-President Broome. “In Louisiana, our State is accustomed to responding to disasters of multiple types and magnitudes; however, this global pandemic has overwhelmed even the most meticulous and proactive planning we have implemented.”
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported there were 58 positive cases of COVID-19 in East Baton Rouge Parish, as of 12 p.m. March 24. Two parish residents have died from the disease, according to LDH.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said a third person from Woodville, Miss. who was being treated in the parish died from COVID-19. LDH officials say the third death does not count towards the total number of COVID-19 deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish or the State of Louisiana.
Broome also requests President Trump’s Administration to invoke the Defense Protection Act, which would increase the domestic production of medical supplies and equipment.
She also asks the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to allocate additional Emergency Solutions Grant funding to state and local governments.
