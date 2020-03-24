Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he is not ordering businesses to close or people to stay home to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That's a contrast to what several other governors are doing. Reeves faces criticism from some mayors and lawmakers who say he needs to set statewide restrictions. Democratic state Rep. Jarvis Dortch says a patchwork of local curfews could cause panic. Reeves led a prayer session Sunday on Facebook, and he has suggested that Mississippians avoid congregating in large groups. The state health department reported Monday that Mississippi had nearly 250 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.