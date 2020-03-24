FIRST ALERT FORECAST: It doesn’t feel like late March

By Diane Deaton | March 24, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 5:00 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another warm and dry spring morning throughout the WAFB viewing area. Temperatures continue to trend much warmer than normal for late March, starting out in the mid 60°s and lower 70°s. The normal out-the-door temperature this time of year is around 52°.

We were only one degree from tying a record high yesterday.

Our forecast high for today under partly cloudy skies is expected to top out at 85°. The record high, set in 1991, is 86°, so once again, it will be very close.

We may have a few spotty showers later today, but they will definitely be few and far between.

It’ll be a windy Tuesday with southwest winds of 15-20 mph.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and a mild low in the upper 60°s.

Still, no wet weather to speak of Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies and a warm high of 86°.

