FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front to move through this weekend; severe weather not a concern at this time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds were a bit more stubborn Tuesday than expected, and that slowed the midday and early afternoon warm-up. Yet temperatures still managed to make the mid 80s for many WAFB neighborhoods.
After a breezy afternoon, winds will settle down later Tuesday evening and overnight with skies becoming mostly cloudy to cloudy as we head into Wednesday’s sunrise. Expect some pockets of fog for the morning drive and the Storm Team will also add in a spotty early morning shower or two.
Daybreak temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s around the capital area. Clouds should start to break up into the mid to late morning with a warm-up taking temperatures to near 80° by lunchtime Wednesday. You may also notice a slight dip in humidity through the afternoon as clouds continue to thin. Skies should be mainly clear before sunset. Wednesday’s highs are expected to be in the mid 80s for most neighborhoods, although a couple of spots could briefly sneak into the upper 80s.
Fair to partly cloudy skies return both Thursday and Friday with highs both days in the upper 80s, approaching daytime records for this time of year. A cold front will track from northwest to southeast across Louisiana Saturday into early Sunday morning. At this time of year, spring cold fronts can mean weather trouble, but storm energy and severe weather are not a concern with this anticipated weekend front. In fact, much of the WAFB region could get through the weekend with little or no rain. The Storm Team has rain chances set at 30% to 40% Saturday and just 20% to 30% for early Sunday.
The front’s main impact will be a drop in temperatures, as both morning lows and daytime highs will be about 10° cooler Sunday (after the front moves through) than Saturday. A second disturbance will keep scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday, with highs both days in the low to mid 70s.
After that, the First Alert 10-day outlook calls for a dry-out, with temperatures slowly rising through the mid to upper 70s.
