FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front to move through this weekend; severe weather not a concern at this time

Fair to partly cloudy skies return both Thursday and Friday with highs both days in the upper 80s, approaching daytime records for this time of year. A cold front will track from northwest to southeast across Louisiana Saturday into early Sunday morning. At this time of year, spring cold fronts can mean weather trouble, but storm energy and severe weather are not a concern with this anticipated weekend front. In fact, much of the WAFB region could get through the weekend with little or no rain. The Storm Team has rain chances set at 30% to 40% Saturday and just 20% to 30% for early Sunday.