CATS continues to run modified schedule with enhanced safety features as a result of COVID-19

The following information is from the Capital Area Transit System:
BATON ROUGE, La. - The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) continues to run its modified weekday schedule to provide necessary transportation to the community.
The heightened safety features have been implemented to comply with directives from the Governor to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
CATS encourages everyone who can stay at home to do so. Those who need to go to stores for essential items, go to medical appointments, and those who must still report to work will continue to have the vital service of CATS to get them where they need to go. Transportation has been deemed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as an essential function, and CATS has no plans to shutter service during this time of critical social distancing and remaining in place.
In compliance with the declaration from Governor Edwards, CATS essential personnel are still reporting for duty; non-essential personnel are working remotely.
Effective Friday, March 20th and until further notice, the agency has waived fares and is allowing customers to board vehicles from the rear/side door. This encourages distance between operators and customers and reduces the contact with money and fareboxes.
Those customers utilizing wheelchairs or other mobility devices are still allowed to board at the front door via wheelchair lifts.
Social distancing is being enforced by provided limited seating on vehicles and limiting the number of customers per vehicle to ten or less.
Maintenance and facility crews have intensified their cleaning and disinfecting efforts. All vehicles are deep cleaned twice daily and “spot” cleaning is happening throughout the day. Common areas at the CATS Terminal and administrative offices are also being cleaned multiple times daily.
Operators have been provided hand sanitizer, gloves, and are equipped with disinfecting spray to use throughout their shifts.
Updates on CATS service and efforts can be found by on the CATS website or calling the CATS Customer Care Center at 225.389.8282.
