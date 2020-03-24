CATS continues to run modified schedule with enhanced safety features as a result of COVID-19

CATS encourages everyone who can stay at home to do so. Those who need to go to stores for essential items, go to medical appointments, and those who must still report to work will continue to have the vital service of CATS to get them where they need to go. Transportation has been deemed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as an essential function, and CATS has no plans to shutter service during this time of critical social distancing and remaining in place.