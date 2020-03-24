All EBR Library locations closed; online digital library available

BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library prioritizes the health and safety of our patrons and staff. In response to updated information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), and new directives from City-Parish Government, the Library will close all locations to public access beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23, and remain temporarily closed until Monday, April 6. Please keep in mind the situation is constantly evolving and these dates will be reevaluated.