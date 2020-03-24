All EBR Library locations closed; online digital library available

The following information is from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library:
BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library prioritizes the health and safety of our patrons and staff. In response to updated information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19), and new directives from City-Parish Government, the Library will close all locations to public access beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23, and remain temporarily closed until Monday, April 6. Please keep in mind the situation is constantly evolving and these dates will be reevaluated.
Don’t have a Library card? No problem! Temporary virtual cards allow access to most digital products; see the “Library Services” tab at www.ebrpl.com for more information. To obtain a Computer Use-Only Card, which does allow access to most digital resources including OverDrive and RBdigital, contact the Circulation Department at (225) 231-3740, or your local branch through 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22.
For your convenience, we have extended the expiration dates on all current Library cards, so access to the Digital Library will not be interrupted.
Due dates for all Library materials have been extended until Tuesday, April 14. Library items should not be returned to any location until Library buildings reopen. While we have been able to offer limited Drive Through / Pick up service, that will not be available beyond Saturday, March 21, at any location.
Need to renew your Library card, or have questions about access to the Digital Library? No problem! Telephone reference and assistance with renewals, holds and access will be offered at each location, through 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22. Visit https://www.ebrpl.com/LocationsandHours/LocationsandHours.html for Library telephone numbers.
Library Director Spencer Watts stated, “I would like to remind everyone we offer a rich array of wonderful electronic resources. This includes everything from our storytimes on Facebook, to our streaming and downloadable services.” Please visit the Digital Library https://www.ebrpl.com/digital.html.
Tools and resources on the coronavirus (COVID-19) can be found on the InfoGuide at http://ebrpl.libguides.com/coronavirus. To learn more about the Library and any of its free programs, events and resources, visit us online at www.ebrpl.com.
