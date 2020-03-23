Two ‘mighty moms’ work to make sure every family in Livingston Parish has food during stay-at-home order

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Inside a small, three-room office space at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs, Dawn Birdsong and Beth McCormick have been working around the clock trying to figure out how they are going to get the rest of the food lining half empty shelves out to families around Livingston Parish.
The two moms have been running a non-profit out of the space for the last ten years. Every Friday, Birdsong and McCormick provide food to roughly 600 school children to ensure they have enough food for the weekend.
Sunday evening (March 22), they had to change how their organization works. Livingston schools closed completely following Governor John Bel Edwards’ “stay-at-home order.” This effectively ended the district’s meal services, which provided food to children who relied on the meals provided at school. This included the 600 students Birdsong and McCormick served.
"We got a plan of action last night and we seriously got to work this morning," McCormick said.
Their plan? Put 50 barrels and plastic crates out at various locations across the parish and fill them with non-perishable food items for families to take when they need them.
"It's limiting contact with our volunteers and contact with the people in need of the services we provide," McCormick said.
The way the program works is if a family needs the food, they take what they need. If you don’t need food, but would like to donate, you drop the non-perishable food items into the barrels.
The items needed most are:
- Peanut butter
- Cereal
- Canned goods
- Vienna sausages
- Easy mac-n-cheese
- Powdered milk
The moms will stock the barrels if donations are not made or if they are being depleted faster than donations can come in, but they hope families across the parish step up and help during this time of need.
“We have to know that there is a point where we might have to stop, but that’s why we’ve got to have Livingston Parish and our community step up and put that food in those barrels,” McCormick said. “Keep those barrels checked on.”
All barrels will be placed by Wednesday, March 25. If you would like to place a barrel in front of your business, or if you would like to make a monetary donation, you can contact the Mighty Moms via their Facebook page or by email at dawn@mightymomsgo.org.
You can find barrels at the following locations:
- First Baptist Church - 27735 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
- Christ Community Church - 26574 Juban Rd., Denham Springs
- Live Oak Baptist Church - 35603 Coxe Ave., Denham Springs
- James Drug Store - 257 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
- One Life Church - 24603 Hwy. 447, Denham Springs
- Judson Baptist Church - 32470 Walker North, Walker
- Bethlehem Baptist Church - 29350 South Montpelier Rd., Albany
- Colyell Baptist Church - 19524 Hwy. 42, Livingston
- Abundant Life Church Outreach Center - 206 Edgewood, Denham Springs
- Porche’s Sausage - 17415 Hwy. 16, French Settlement
- Holden Church - 30091 Hwy. 441, Holden
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4:
- Station 1 - 29758 South Palmetto, Walker
- Station 2 - 35455 Walker North Rd.
- Station 3 - 34893 Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs
- Station 4 - 21830 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
- Station 5 - 18525 Clio St., Port Vincent
- Station 6 - 13215 Arnold Rd., Walker
- Station 7 - 25110 Walker South, Denham Springs
- Station 8 - 36788 Hwy. 63 (Weiss Road), Walker
- Station 9 - 9100 Hillon Hood, Denham Springs
- Station 10 - 32631 North Corbin Rd., Walker
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5:
- Main Station - 8098 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs
- Station 2 - 31747 Myers Rd., Denham Springs
- Station 3 - 25500 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
- Station 4 - 26175 Juban Rd., Denham Springs
