Transplant patient and retiree launch #MilesApartCloseAtHeart campaign to stop coronavirus spread

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two women who are considered “high risk” for COVID-19 infection have launched a “Miles Apart Close At Heart” campaign to encourage others to keep in contact with loved ones while practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wendy Haspel is a transplant recipient and activist who is considered immunocompromised. She’s known for hitting the town with her friend Taris Savell, a beloved television and radio journalist known to share a tale or two about Old Hollywood in the halls of St. James Place retirement community.
Government orders and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have stopped the two from physically seeing each other, but the’re determined not to let COVID-19 stop their fun.
They’ve now turned to daily phone conversations and send each other “pick me up” video messages throughout the day.
Taris’ healthcare worker makes sure Taris receives Wendy’s messages and even helps her send her own.
The two are also sending messages to keep each other aware of the latest advice from health officials to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The two say they’re aiming to 'spread hope not germs."
View one of their “pick me up” exchanges in the video below:
