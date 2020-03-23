LDH reports second ‘cluster’ of COVID-19 cases at Donaldsonville retirement community

By Matt Houston | March 23, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 2:21 PM

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting a second “cluster” of COVID-19 cases at the Chateau D’Ville retirement community in Donaldsonville.

LDH officials say they discovered five cases at Chateau D’Ville Monday, March 23.

The other cluster is at the Lambeth House in New Orleans.

Officials with LDH say they are working with this Chateau D’Ville to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus infection. LDH has also requested additional assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

