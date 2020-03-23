La. roads remain open during stay-at-home order

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) say state roads remain open during a stay at home order issued by the governor. (Source: WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne | March 23, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 4:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported there are no plans to close state roads due to COVID-19.

Officials said infrastructure is vital right now for the delivery of goods and services but they asked people to please stay home unless going out for essential items like food, medicine, medical care, or work.

Drivers can still check 511la.org for all road closures and incidents on Louisiana highways.

