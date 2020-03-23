Garth Brooks to perform free concert on Facebook Live

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (FOX19) - During this time of social distancing, Garth Brooks wants to bring people together through music.
The country music star is taking requests and will play some fan favorites on live on his Facebook page on Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. EST.
Garth will be joined by his wife - “the Queen” as he calls her - Trica Yearwood.
If you can’t catch Garth on Facebook, there is another way to tune in.
Sirius XM announced Saturday that his Facebook Live performance will be broadcast on The Garth Channel. That’s channel 55.
“Music is just one of those things that is more fun when you have people to dance with you. Since we are all being asked to be apart, this seems to be a cool way to come together," Brooks said.
