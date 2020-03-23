10 free online fitness classes you can join at home

10 free online fitness classes you can join at home
Workout from home. (Source: Pexels.com)
March 23, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 6:59 AM

(WAFB) - With gyms and fitness centers closing down, you may be worried about how you’re going to stay active.

If you’re not a gym shark with a routine you know you can do at home, you might be having some trouble figuring out where to start.

Thankfully, there are a number of gyms and fitness organizations that are offering FREE virtual workout classes that you can do right at home. No matter if you’re into yoga, cardio, or weightlifting, there’s something on this list for you!

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is offering daily 20-minute workouts called “Home Work-Ins,” via Facebook Live. The sessions will be led by The Biggest Loser Trainer Erica Lugo, and other various celebrities, trainers, and athletes.

United we move! On Monday, tune in to Facebook Live for FREE at-home workouts for everyone to stay active and stress free.

Posted by Planet Fitness on Sunday, March 15, 2020

YMCA360

The YMCA has several free videos on Youtube that cover everything from basic fitness bootcamp, yoga, and activities for older adults.

❗❗ Announcing YMCA 360 ❗❗ Your Y's doors may be closed temporarily, but we are still here for our community! That’s why we’re so excited to launch online exercise and youth programs to support the health and well-being of everyone staying home! Barre, Boot Camp, Yoga and more! All free! Visit: YMCA360.org #YMCA360

Posted by The Y on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Blink Fitness: “Get up and Blink”

The fitness chain Blink Fitness is hosting workout sessions to start your mornings via Facebook Live at 8:00 AM Monday through Friday. You’ll get tips to stay motivated and they’ll answer any fitness questions you may have.

Just because we have to stay in doesn’t mean we can’t stay active. Let us bring the gym to YOU. Join us at 8am ET Monday...

Posted by Blink Fitness on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Orangetheory

Orangetheory is sharing a new 30-minute workout video each day via YouTube. According to their page, you won’t need any equipment, but you may be asked to search for a couple of household items that will assist you in your exercise.

Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym is offering a variety of free digital fitness options that range from bodyweight, HIIT, and more. There are also workouts on there for active older adults.

The health and safety of our Members and Team Members is always our top priority. We have made the decision to...

Posted by Gold's Gym on Monday, March 16, 2020

Do Yoga With Me

If you’re missing out on your time in the yoga studio, Do Yoga With Me has a ton of great classes that are available online. Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a master Yogi — they have videos for all levels of experience.

Rumble

If cardio workouts are your thing, check out Rumble’s Instagram page. They announced they’d be sharing “Rumble-inspired, cardio and body-weight workouts” that you’ll be able to do at home without any equipment.

CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga has opened up free access to a collection of yoga and meditation classes that you can do from your home.

As coronavirus has evolved over the past few weeks, we’ve done what we can to support the health and safety of our...

Posted by CorePower Yoga on Sunday, March 15, 2020

LifeTime Fitness

LifeTime Fitness is offering an entire library of On-Demand classes that cover everything from cardio and yoga to strength exercises.

Life Time Classes On Demand

Your favorite classes are now available anytime! Introducing Life Time Classes On Demand. Stream your favorite cardio, strength or yoga classes from your living room, deck, backyard — wherever. New classes being added every day. http://bit.ly/LTClassesOnDemandFB #LTOnDemand #LoveYourLife

Posted by LifeTime.Life on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Peleton

While you may not have a bike, Peleton is offering a lot of free content on its app right now for the next 90 days. You’ll have access to yoga, meditation, strength, and more.

Feeling a little overwhelmed? Yeah, us too. If you’re in need of a supportive community and a way to clear your mind, we...

Posted by Peloton on Monday, March 16, 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.