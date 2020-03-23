10 free online fitness classes you can join at home

(WAFB) - With gyms and fitness centers closing down, you may be worried about how you’re going to stay active.
If you’re not a gym shark with a routine you know you can do at home, you might be having some trouble figuring out where to start.
Thankfully, there are a number of gyms and fitness organizations that are offering FREE virtual workout classes that you can do right at home. No matter if you’re into yoga, cardio, or weightlifting, there’s something on this list for you!
Planet Fitness is offering daily 20-minute workouts called “Home Work-Ins,” via Facebook Live. The sessions will be led by The Biggest Loser Trainer Erica Lugo, and other various celebrities, trainers, and athletes.
The YMCA has several free videos on Youtube that cover everything from basic fitness bootcamp, yoga, and activities for older adults.
The fitness chain Blink Fitness is hosting workout sessions to start your mornings via Facebook Live at 8:00 AM Monday through Friday. You’ll get tips to stay motivated and they’ll answer any fitness questions you may have.
Orangetheory is sharing a new 30-minute workout video each day via YouTube. According to their page, you won’t need any equipment, but you may be asked to search for a couple of household items that will assist you in your exercise.
Gold’s Gym is offering a variety of free digital fitness options that range from bodyweight, HIIT, and more. There are also workouts on there for active older adults.
If you’re missing out on your time in the yoga studio, Do Yoga With Me has a ton of great classes that are available online. Don’t worry, you don’t have to be a master Yogi — they have videos for all levels of experience.
If cardio workouts are your thing, check out Rumble’s Instagram page. They announced they’d be sharing “Rumble-inspired, cardio and body-weight workouts” that you’ll be able to do at home without any equipment.
CorePower Yoga has opened up free access to a collection of yoga and meditation classes that you can do from your home.
LifeTime Fitness is offering an entire library of On-Demand classes that cover everything from cardio and yoga to strength exercises.
While you may not have a bike, Peleton is offering a lot of free content on its app right now for the next 90 days. You’ll have access to yoga, meditation, strength, and more.
