FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps this week to be above normal

A cold front will make its way across the state from northwest to southeast Saturday. The Storm Team’s early look suggests the weekend front will not be much of a rainmaker, nor will it present a significant severe weather threat. In fact, the latest First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 30% or less both Saturday and Sunday. However, the front will have a notable effect on temperatures. Highs Saturday before the front’s passage will reach the mid to upper 80s, but slip into the 70s Sunday on the cool side of the front.