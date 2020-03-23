FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps this week to be above normal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The main weather story this week will be about the warmth as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s with a few neighborhoods flirting with a 90° high by the end of the work week.
This past weekend was certainly drier than expected and the dry pattern will persist through Friday. While the Storm Team will include a spotty shower or two in the Tuesday forecast, the vast majority of the WAFB area will stay dry.
After Tuesday, the First Alert Forecast stays essentially rain-free Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Daybreak temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 60s for the capital area under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a sun/cloud mix through the day, with temperatures already near 80° by lunchtime and on their way to the mid 80s for the afternoon. Tuesday will be a breezy day too, with afternoon winds from the SSW running from 10 to 20 mph at times with even higher gusts.
After some morning clouds Wednesday, skies will become fair to partly cloudy for the afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° for some WAFB neighborhoods; these temperatures will flirt with daytime records.
A cold front will make its way across the state from northwest to southeast Saturday. The Storm Team’s early look suggests the weekend front will not be much of a rainmaker, nor will it present a significant severe weather threat. In fact, the latest First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 30% or less both Saturday and Sunday. However, the front will have a notable effect on temperatures. Highs Saturday before the front’s passage will reach the mid to upper 80s, but slip into the 70s Sunday on the cool side of the front.
Confidence in the forecast next week is not especially high. For the time being, the extended outlook calls for scattered rains Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with highs remaining in the 70s.
