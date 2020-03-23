FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and quiet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No activity on First Alert Doppler radar will make your Monday out-the-door forecast a quiet one.
No widespread visibility issues, however, be alert for a few areas of patchy fog.
Temperatures are on the warm side once again this morning, starting off in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s on the way to a high in the lower 80°s under partly cloudy skies.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and light southerly winds. Lows will dip down into the mid-60°s.
Still no mention of rain Tuesday. Highs will top out at 83°, still a little too warm.
