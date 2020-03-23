Entergy launches COVID-19 relief fund for customers in need

(WAFB) - Entergy has now launched a charitable fund in order to help those experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Entergy Charitable Foundation has created the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
“The health and safety of our customers, employees and communities is Entergy’s top priority,” said Leo Denault, chairman and CEO of Entergy Corporation. “For more than 100 years, Entergy has never wavered in our commitment to supporting our customers and the communities we serve. This pandemic is no different. During this challenging time, we are helping lessen the impact of this crisis on the most vulnerable in our communities. I strongly encourage our business partners to join us in this effort.”
Entergy announced Monday, March 23 that shareholders are pledging $700,000 to the relief fund to help qualifying customers with basic needs like food, rent/mortgage assistance, and other critical needs. Grants from the fund will be provided to United Way organizations and other non-profits that are providing services to impacted families.
“We know from experience that working families and low-income elderly and disabled customers are hardest hit during times of crisis,” said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of Entergy’s corporate social responsibility. “We are working quickly to make funds available to community partners that serve vulnerable households to lessen the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis and ensure that families have the resources they need to get by during this time of uncertainty.”
Entergy says company shareholders will also match employees contributions to relief efforts of area United Way organizations up to $100,000 to maximize the fund’s impact.
Entergy says it’s taking the following actions to help customers:
- Temporarily suspending customer disconnects while monitoring the situation
- Working with network of community advocates to request a funding increase of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help alleviate financial hardships caused by COVID-19 on vulnerable households
- Developing bill payment solutions and tools to help customers pay their accumulated balances once the disconnect moratorium is lifted
Seniors and disabled individuals can take advantage of Entergy’s The Power to Care program, which emergency bill payment assistance.
