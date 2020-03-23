BREC employee tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A BREC employee has tested positive for COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, according to BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson.
Wilson says the employee worked at BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center and was last at the facility March 12.
At this time, this is the only BREC employee that has contracted the virus, according to Wilson.
Wilson says the employee has not been in contact with any other BREC employees since March 12 and was advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
He says the employee will not be allowed to return to BREC facilities until a verification of a negative diagnosis is received from the employee’s doctor.
“Everyone on the BREC team wishes our colleague a complete, and speedy recovery. The news is not unexpected as the number of cases in East Baton Rouge Parish continues to rise. However, I know the news is cause for concern, and I ask that everyone continue the practices we have put into place to limit the spread of the virus, including sanitizing hard surfaces, washing your hands every hour and practicing social distancing. Please know that all buildings this staff member entered have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized,” Wilson says.
Wilson announced March 23 that BREC has closed high touch areas in BREC parks such as playgrounds, dog parks, and outdoor restrooms. He also says BREC’s golf facilities will shut down Tuesday, March 24 and reopen in the coming days with new policies and procedures to comply with the governor’s order for social distancing.
