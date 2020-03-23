BREC to close playgrounds, dog parks, and restrooms during governor’s stay at home order

“I encourage everyone to follow the Governor’s Stay at Home order, and I want to thank him for including engaging in outdoor activities as an essential activity as well as for encouraging walking, biking and hiking during this stressful time,” Wilson says. “Our parks make the perfect safe place for community members to engage in these activities while also providing many physical and mental health benefits. If you visit our parks during this time, please follow the Governor’s orders and come in small groups of less than 10 people and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitizing your hands every hour. Working together, we will get through this,” Wilson says.