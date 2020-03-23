BREC to close playgrounds, dog parks, and restrooms during governor’s stay at home order

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC will be closing all playgrounds, dog parks, and outdoor restrooms in East Baton Rouge Parish to comply with Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay at home order.
The closures and the stay at home order both go into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23.
BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson says the playgrounds, dog parks, and outdoor restrooms will remain closed until the governor’s order is lifted.
BREC is currently evaluating if its six golf courses can remain open to offer golfers the opportunity to play outdoors while complying with the social distancing and all other state mandates, according to Wilson.
Wilson says BREC parks, trails, and conservation areas will remain open and continue to provide “a vital resource to the community.”
“I encourage everyone to follow the Governor’s Stay at Home order, and I want to thank him for including engaging in outdoor activities as an essential activity as well as for encouraging walking, biking and hiking during this stressful time,” Wilson says. “Our parks make the perfect safe place for community members to engage in these activities while also providing many physical and mental health benefits. If you visit our parks during this time, please follow the Governor’s orders and come in small groups of less than 10 people and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitizing your hands every hour. Working together, we will get through this,” Wilson says.
BREC has created an online portal called “Refresh Your Mind” with videos that allow residents to experience BREC facilities and activities from the safety of their homes. Click here to visit the portal.
Twenty-five BREC parks are also being utilized to provide thousands of meals for at-risk children through a partnership with Three O’clock Project. Routes and schedules for meal deliveries can be found here: www.threeoclockproject.org/covid.
Please monitor BREC’s website and social media pages for further updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.