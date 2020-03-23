Ascension Parish deputies collecting unused personal protective equipment for hospitals, nursing homes

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Bobby Webre says the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is currently holding a supply drive for unused personal protective equipment for area hospitals and nursing homes.
The sheriff’s office is asking for Ascension Parish residents to donate unused goggles, face shields, hospital masks, medical gloves, and hand sanitizer.
Residents can drop off the unused supplies at the APSO Training Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The training center is located in Gonzales at 9094 S. St. Landry Rd. For more information call 225-621-8300, option 1.
